Theatre awards ceremony tomorrow

LAHORE:The winners of the first Shahkaar Arshad Durrani Theatre awards will be honoured at a special zoom prize distribution ceremony on Saturday (tomorrow), arranged by Ajoka Theatre.

The chairperson of the awards selection committee, justice (retd) Nasira Javed Iqbal, will be the chief guest of the ceremony which will be attended by other selection committee members Shahid Nadeem, Zara Salman, Saira Dar and Nirvaan Nadeem. The winner of Shahkaar Theatre Excellence Award, actor and activist Sibte Hassan, will attend the ceremony at the Ajoka office while the winner of Shahkaar Against All Odds Award, Nadia Jamil, will join from UK on zoom.

The award consists of a cash prize and a shield specially designed by Sydney-based artist and daughter of late Arshad Durrani. She will also join the zoom ceremony. The Shahkaar Awards have been instituted by Shahkaar Higher Education Research Hub, Australia and Ajoka Theatre, in memory of the veteran stage and TV actor Arshad Durrani.