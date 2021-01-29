Eight rainwater reservoirs to be constructed in City

LAHORE:The Punjab government has decided the construction of eight underground rainwater reservoirs at eight different places in Lahore to drain water from roads during rains.

Further, the government has also approved an agriculture marketing complex at Lakhodair under the Agricultural Markets Establishment Programme in collaboration with the Asian Development Bank.

Additionally, the funding required for the completion of ongoing schemes for provision of sports facilities in different districts under the sports the department will be ensured on a priority.

These decisions were made in the 51st meeting of the Cabinet Standing Committee on Finance and Development at the Chief Minister's Secretariat presided over by Punjab Minister for Finance Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht here on Thursday.

However, the minister instructed the sports department that it should ensure access of common man to the sports complex and other sports facilities. The purpose of setting up a sports complex should not be the provision of the entertainment opportunities to the elite class but to bring forward capable athletes, the minister said and added that the architecture of educational institutions, especially universities also impacts on the students’ health.

The Communication and Work Department should also focus on adapting to the modern requirements of the architecture department for the construction of government buildings, he said.

The meeting reviewed more than 19 recommendations from various departments. The meeting approved the reduction in different Tevta course under Covid-19 programme. It also approved the setting up of a dispensary in a building at Chak 542 GB in Tandlianwala Tehsil, Faisalabad and the inclusion of the additional funding for THQ Hospital in the annual development programme of the year to expand the scope of the immunisation programme. The meeting also approved the lifting of the ban on recruitment to administrative seats in the Danish School on the proposal of the School Education department. The funds were approved for the projects of the repair of the water supply system in Fort Monroe and a rainwater drainage plan.

The meeting also approved the supplementary grants to the women ombudsman for the awareness campaign on harassment of women in South Punjab. The minister stressed that ombudsman should use modern media to make the awareness campaign effective and raise awareness for changing criminal attitudes rather than punishment after a crime.

He said with the development of media, change in the policy of the information department was also a matter of urgency. The meeting also approved in principle the increase in investment by the parties to expand the scope of the sustainable water supply programme to 16 tehsils in collaboration with the World Bank and local government department.