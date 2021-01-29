close
Fri Jan 29, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
January 29, 2021

Cold, dry forecast

Lahore

LAHORE:Cold and dry weather continued to prevail in the city here on Thursday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

The officials said that continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country. They predicted that cold and dry weather was likely to prevail over most parts, while very cold in Upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and Balochistan. Fog is likely in few plain areas of Punjab during morning hours. Thursday’s minimum temperature was recorded at Leh where mercury dropped to -15°C while in Lahore, it was 4.7°C and maximum was 21.3°C.

