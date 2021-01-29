Robbers make away with valuables worth millions

LAHORE:Four robbers stormed into a house in the Model Town police area and took away cash, gold ornaments and other valuables worth Rs15 million.

The robbers made the house inmates and security guards hostage at gunpoint. They also took away a car parked in the house. The incident of robbery took place around 6am. Meanwhile, armed robbers broke into a store in the limits of Lytton Road police and looted cash and cell phones worth millions of rupees. They tortured the shopkeeper, customers and deprived them of their money and cell phones worth millions of rupees. The affected shopkeeper complained that the police was not registering the FIR.

Fraudster arrested: Lahore police arrested a fraudster, wanted in 26 cases, from Rawalpindi on Thursday. The accused Imran used to form a fake society and run away with people's money. There were 26 cases registered against him in Model Town, Civil Lines, Cantt and Iqbal Town Divisional police stations. In addition, three more fraudsters Asad-ur-Rehman, a wanted accused in three cases for 12 years, Abdul Ghaffar, wanted in three cases of fraud and Haris-ul-Haq, also wanted in the case of fake cheque, were arrested.