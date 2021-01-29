Papers leak: Commission spokesman says matter to be reviewed

LAHORE:Weeks after Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab busted a gang involved in leakage of question papers, the Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) on Thursday announced putting on hold recruitment/appointment process of hundreds of posts in several provincial administrative departments.

A PPSC spokesperson said that the matter shall be reviewed by the PPSC as per its mandate given in Regulation No 63 of PPSC’s Regulations 2016 and added further action after revision/rectification shall be taken in due course.