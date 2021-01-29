Teachers protest non-academic duties

LAHORE:Dozens of schoolteachers staging a demonstration here on Thursday demanded the government to stop assigning non-academic duties to the teachers.

The schoolteachers participated in the demo held under the banner of Punjab Teachers Union (PTU) outside the Lahore Press Club. The protesting teachers expressed concerns over assigning duties to schoolteachers to such as to complete survey of Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), online entry of data pertaining to ACRs of employees, dengue survey and other non-academic duties.

They further observed that submission of forms of students was responsibility of their parents but the teachers were being targeted for the same. They demanded the School Education Department (SED) Punjab to stop assigning non-academic duties to schoolteachers so that they could focus and divert their energies to teach students who already faced academic loss because of closure of education institutions twice.