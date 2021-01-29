German neo-Nazi gets life in jail for murdering politician

FRANKFURT AM MAIN: A German neo-Nazi was sentenced on Thursday to life in prison for murdering pro-migration politician Walter Luebcke, a killing that shocked the country and highlighted the growing threat of right-wing extremism.

Stephan Ernst, 47, was found guilty of shooting dead the lawmaker from Angela Merkel’s conservative CDU party on June 1, 2019, in what is believed to be Germany’s first far-right political assassination since World War II.

Luebcke was found on the terrace of his home near the central city of Kassel, with an autopsy showing he was shot in the head at close range. Handing down the verdict, judge Thomas Sagebiel said there was "no room for manoeuvre in the murder conviction ... and in the assessment of culpability".