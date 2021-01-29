Johnson rules out new Scottish independence vote

EDINBURGH: Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday rejected calls for a second referendum on independence in Scotland, building his case for a continued United Kingdom on the joint effort to combat the coronavirus outbreak.

Johnson praised the UK´s collective response to the health crisis as he toured a vaccine plant in Livingston, west of Edinburgh. "I think what people want to see is us bouncing back more strongly together," he told reporters, calling the clamour for a new vote "completely irrelevant" given concerns about the pandemic.

"I don´t see the advantage of getting lost in pointless constitutional wrangling when, after all, we had a referendum not so very long ago," he added, referring to a 2014 vote when Scotland opted to remain in the United Kingdom.

Johnson also travelled to a laboratory processing Covid tests and a vaccination centre being set up by the British Army in the western city of Glasgow. Soldiers were a clear example of the national effort, he said.

"I think you can see the amazing contribution of Scotland, Scottish scientists, Scottish people to the national effort and I don´t want to break that up," he said. The visit comes as polling indicates Scots overwhelmingly think First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, leader of the Scottish National Party (SNP), has done a better job at handling the crisis than Johnson.

Twenty consecutive polls have suggested majority support for independence, and the SNP has published an 11-point "roadmap to a referendum", as well as a newly-formed "independence taskforce".