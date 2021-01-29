close
Fri Jan 29, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AFP
January 29, 2021

Court upholds Navalny’s detention

World

AFP
January 29, 2021

MOSCOW: Opposition figure Alexei Navalny on Thursday denounced Kremlin pressure and a biased judiciary during a hearing in which he was ordered to remain behind bars ahead of anti-government protests this weekend.

Several of his allies were detained following police raids on their apartments and offices hours before the verdict and in the run-up to Sunday’s rally outside the FSB security service’s headquarters. "This is blatant lawlessness to intimidate me and other people," Navalny told the court on Thursday via video link from a high-security detention centre in Moscow.

Latest News

More From World