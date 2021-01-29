Court upholds Navalny’s detention

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MOSCOW: Opposition figure Alexei Navalny on Thursday denounced Kremlin pressure and a biased judiciary during a hearing in which he was ordered to remain behind bars ahead of anti-government protests this weekend.
Several of his allies were detained following police raids on their apartments and offices hours before the verdict and in the run-up to Sunday’s rally outside the FSB security service’s headquarters. "This is blatant lawlessness to intimidate me and other people," Navalny told the court on Thursday via video link from a high-security detention centre in Moscow.