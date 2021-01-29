close
Fri Jan 29, 2021
Man held for molesting minor boy on beach

Karachi

Our Correspondent Â 
January 29, 2021

Police on Thursday arrested a suspect for allegedly sexually abusing a minor boy on a beach in Karachi. The police took an action after a video of the incident circulated on social media. The suspect was identified as Asad and arrested by the Jackson police at his residence in Gulshan-e-Sikandarabad. His custody was later transferred to the Boat Basin police, in the jurisdiction of which the incident had occurred. A case has been registered while investigations are under way.

