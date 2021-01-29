Man held for molesting minor boy on beach

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Police on Thursday arrested a suspect for allegedly sexually abusing a minor boy on a beach in Karachi. The police took an action after a video of the incident circulated on social media. The suspect was identified as Asad and arrested by the Jackson police at his residence in Gulshan-e-Sikandarabad. His custody was later transferred to the Boat Basin police, in the jurisdiction of which the incident had occurred. A case has been registered while investigations are under way.