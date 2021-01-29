City administrator asks social organisations to point out issues

Administrator Karachi Laeeq Ahmed has asked social and welfare organisations to point out the city's issues so that they could be overcome with joint efforts.

Visiting the head office of the Saylani Welfare Trust in Bahadurabad on Thursday, he said the trust had served humanity in Pakistan as well as abroad. Saylani Welfare Trust President Yousuf Lakhani, adviser to chairman Afzal Chamdia and Chief Executive Officer Muhammad Ghazaal welcomed Ahmed upon his arrival.

The administrator also addressed the participants of a training being held at the head office of the trust. Appreciating the trust, he said they were not only serving humanity but also providing education to needy children. "The new generation is being trained by the trust to overcome joblessness.”

Ahmed said the trust would be provided land and be facilitated if they wanted to install RO plants in hospitals, parks and underprivileged areas.

He was informed that the trust was establishing an IT tower on the Super Highway, and that it gave loans to people who approached it. So far 75,000 families had benefited from the Kifalat programme, while 300,000 children had been enrolled in schools being run by the trust.

The administrator said the trust was a ray of hope for the needy people under the leadership of Moulana Basheer Ahmed Farooqui. He added that social and welfare organisations could play a vital role in Karachi's development, and a mechanism was being devised to take all of them on board.