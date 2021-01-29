Coronavirus claims 12 more lives in Sindh, infects 657 others

Covid-19 claimed 12 more lives in Sindh during last 24 hours, raising the death toll due to the viral disease in the province to 3,969. In the meantime, 872 patients of Covid-19 remained under treatment at different hospitals, of whom 799 was stated to be in a critical state with 86 of them shifted on life support.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Thursday in his daily statement on the pandemic situation in the province. He said a total of 657 new cases of Covid-19 were also diagnosed during last 24 hours as a result of 12,151 tests. He explained that it constituted a 5.4 per cent current detection rate.

The CM explained that so far 3,969 persons had died in Sindh due to Covid-19, which constituted a 1.6 per cent mortality rate. He added that so far 2,688,206 tests for Covid-19 had been conducted in the province, against which 244,339 cases were diagnosed, of which 91 per cent or 222,623 patients had recovered, including 586 in the previous 24 hours.

The CM said currently 17,747 patients were battling Covid-19 in Sindh, of whom 16,863 were in home isolation, 12 at isolation centers and 872 at different hospitals.

Of the 657 new cases, Shah said, 413 were detected on Karachi, of which 182 belonged to District East, 147 to District South, 59 to District Central, 17 to District Malir, six to District West and two to Korangi.

In the rest of Sindh, Hyderabad had 90, Jamshoro 20, Shaheed Benazirabad 19, Umerkot 13, Naushero Feroz 12, Badin and Mirpurkhas 11 each, Jacobabad seven, Matiari, Tando Muhammad Khan and Ghotki six each, Sujawal and Sukkur five each, Larkana and Thatta three each, Kashmore two, and Dadu and Sanghar had one new case each.

The figure of 12 deaths on Thursday was significantly lower than the deaths due to Covid-19 in Sindh on Wednesday and Tuesday when 32 and 25 people succumbed to the viral disease respectively.

Commenting on the alarming number of deaths on Tuesday and Wednesday, officials said many deaths had been occurring in Karachi, where not only the weather conditions were conducive to the spread of the virus but also the careless attitude of the people was contributing to the rising number of infections and deaths. Islamabadâ€™s Health Services Academy and epidemiologists blamed the cold weather with suitable humidity ranging between 45 and 60 per cent along with super-spreading events for the coronavirus spread in Karachi and the adjoining Hyderabad, where the positivity rate was the highest in Pakistan.

To contain the spread of the novel coronavirus, the CM urged the people of Sindh to comply with the standard operating procedures and take all the precautionary measures, warning that the burden on healthcare facilities was constantly on the rise.