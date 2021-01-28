PAC sub-committee seeks briefing on FBR tribunals

ISLAMABAD: The sub-committee of the Public Accounts Committee on monitoring and implementation on directives sought a briefing from the law ministry over the matter of status of tribunals of the Federal Board of Revenue. The meeting was held on Wednesday with its Convener Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on the PAC directives related to FBR from the year 2004 to 2009. While examining the matter of pending tax matters, Ayaz Sadiq remarked that it was easy to criticise the FBR but it also faced many problems. The FBR chairman told the committee that half of the cases related to tax disputes were pending in the tribunals. Ayaz Sadiq asked PAC member Riaz Fatyana, who also heads the Law and Justice Committee of the National Assembly, to take up the issue of appointment of members of the tax tribunals as currently only one tribunal was completed out of eight tribunals. He also sought a briefing on the status of tribunals in the next meeting of the committee.