Health secy suspends DHA CEO, accountant

TOBA TEK SINGH: The provincial primary healthcare secretary on Wednesday suspended District Health Authority’s Chief Executive Officer Dr Zafar Iqbal and Senior Accountant Muhammad Ashfaq with immediate effect.

Earlier, on the direction of Punjab health secretary, Gujranwala Health Director Dr Nusrat Riaz had conducted an inquiry into the alleged corruption charges against Toba Tek Singh District Health Authority’s Chief Executive Officer Dr Zafar Iqbal. His department’s Senior Accountant Ashfaq Ahmad had given a written application against Dr Zafar Iqbal in which he alleged that he (Zafar Iqbal) not only received Rs 397,000 as a bribe from him but also demanding more bribe of Rs 200,000 to purchase his personal new car.

On the other hand, the CEO told the inquiry officer that senior accounts clerk Ashfaq Hussain had borrowed Rs 379,000 from him and when he demanded back his money, he allegedly made a secret video of him and made it viral on social media.

It was shown in the video clip that Ashfaq Ahmad was giving bribe to the CEO. Later, the inquiry officer submitted his inquiry report to the secretary.

After reviewing the report, the Punjab health secretary suspended both CEO Dr Zafar Iqbal and Senior Accountant Ashfaq Ahmad.