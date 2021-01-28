Nurse accuses doctor of raping her

LAHORE: A nurse was allegedly raped by a doctor after being lured in the Civil Lines Police limits on Wednesday. The victim alleged that the accused had lured her to visit him and promised her for providing a job. He took her to a flat. There the victim was allegedly given intoxicated material in tea and sexually assaulted. Reportedly, the victim and the doctor had worked together in Lahore Services Hospital. Police said that they were investigating the matter further.