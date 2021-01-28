BZU decides holding online exams due to corona

MULTAN: The Bahauddin Zakariya University has decided to hold online exams of Masters and graduation classes in the current academic session due to coronavirus.

Talking to The News, BZU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Mansoor Akbar Kundi said that the university had decided to take online exams. He said that it was a tough decision as the protesting students were demanding that when the university had taken online classes then the varsity should take online exams.

However, the vice chancellor said that the BZU would not be responsible for the online exams of graduates of affiliated colleges. He said that the students of affiliated colleges had staged demonstrations on Tuesday, demanding online exams but the university would not be responsible for their online exams. Earlier, a large number of students staged a demonstration and closed the university’s entry and exit gates in protest and demanded holding of online exams. Meanwhile, different academicians said that they had attended a number of webinars on online exams but the common question was that how we could prevent cheating during online exams.

NAB arrests three for fraud: The Multan Directorate of National Accountability Bureau on Wednesday arrested three accused on the charge of causing financial losses to Wapda Employees Cooperative Housing Society. The accused were identified as Mujahid Hussain, Fida Hussain and Muhammad Iqbal. The accused had caused financial loss to the WECHS to the tune of Rs 58 million by not transferring the land of 48-Kanal to the WECHS Multan. Moreover, they resold the land to other private persons rather than transferring it in the name of the society. Meanwhile, all the accused were presented before the Accountability Court. Later, the court granted their seven days physical remand.