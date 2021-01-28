Marriyum slams govt for victimising PML-N MNA, family

LAHORE: PML-N Secretary Information Marriyum Aurangzeb has condemned dozens of FIRs filed against party MNA Javed Latif’s family. In a statement Wednesday, Marriyum said the imposed PTI government had filed the second FIR against Javed Latif’s 80-year-old mother and 10 other FIRs against the rest of the family. She said demolition of private property, cases against mothers and sisters of political opponents and violation of privacy of political opponents is a significant feature of ‘Naya Pakistan’. She said PM Imran’s name would be written in country’s history as the most incompetent ruler. The Imran-led mafia government does not miss a chance to exhibit its shallow-mindedness by pulling in the sisters and mothers of opponents into their political victimisation spree. She said the PML-N leaders and members were being targeted only because they are loyal associates of Nawaz Sharif and party president Shahbaz Sharif.