close
Thu Jan 28, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
January 28, 2021

Protest against closure of level crossings

National

OC
Our Correspondent
January 28, 2021

BAHAWALPUR: Residents of Noorpur Nauranga, Mubarakpur and adjoining areas staged a demonstration against the closure of railways level crossings 124 and 131 at Tehsil Ahmadpur East for non-payment of crossing fee by the District Highways Department. The protesters chanted slogans in support to their demands and demanded the authorities look into the matter.

Latest News

More From Pakistan