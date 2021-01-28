Protest against closure of level crossings

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BAHAWALPUR: Residents of Noorpur Nauranga, Mubarakpur and adjoining areas staged a demonstration against the closure of railways level crossings 124 and 131 at Tehsil Ahmadpur East for non-payment of crossing fee by the District Highways Department. The protesters chanted slogans in support to their demands and demanded the authorities look into the matter.