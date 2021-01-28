No one to be allowed to disrupt peace: Sh Rashid

PESHAWAR: Interior Minister Shaikh Rashid Ahmad said here Wednesday that peace had been restored after a lot of sacrifices and no one would be allowed to disrupt it. He expressed these views while co-chairing a meeting with Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on the law and order situation in the province here at the Civil Secretariat. KP Chief Secretary Kazim Niaz, Inspector General of Police Sanaullah Abbasi and other senior officials from the law-enforcement agencies, district administration and police attended the meeting.

Appreciating the sacrifices of law enforcement organisations, police and districts administration for the restoration of peace in the province, the minister said KP had played a frontline role for the establishment of peace in the country and the entire nation held sacrifices of its people and law-enforcement agencies in high esteem. He said unprecedented sacrifices had been rendered for achievement of a durable peace in Pakistan and the enemy would not be allowed to disrupt this amity.

The minister said the government was well aware of the problems of KP and all necessary resources would be provided to it to tackle the situation. He expressed satisfaction at the law and order situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including merged tribal districts.

Different suggestions for maintaining law and order in KP including merged areas and bringing further improvement in it came under consideration. The minister had come to Peshawar on a one-day visit to review the overall law and order situation in the province and merged tribal districts.

Shaikh Rashid had already visited Karachi and Lahore for one week. Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister termed the law and order as top priority and responsibility of the provincial government. He said that the provincial government was utilising all the available resources to this end.