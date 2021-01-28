Illegal crushing plants in Swat to face action

MINGORA: A meeting chaired by Malakand Division Commissioner Syed Zaheerul Islam has decided to take action against 63 illegal crushing plants in Swat district. The decision was taken at a meeting on illegal crushing and excavation from Swat River and its environs convened at the Commissioner’s Office at Saidu Sharif. Regional Police Officer, Malakand division, Ijaz Khan also attended the meeting along with Swat Deputy Commissioner Junaid Khan, Malakand Deputy Commissioner Rehan Gul, officials of Environmental Protection Agency Swat, Mines and Minerals and the Irrigation departments. The participants discussed the crushing plants set up in and around the Swat River and the work to extract construction materials in the floodplain areas of the river. A detailed briefing was given by the Mines and Minerals Department in this regard. The commissioner directed the Mines and Minerals Department to plan and use all resources to find a comprehensive solution to this situation. Syed Zaheer-ul-Islam directed the Swat district administration to extend full support to the department this regard. He said illegal excavation and crushing should be stopped immediately and all the administrative options used for that. The commissioner said the natural beauty of Swat was being tarnished due to such illegal activities and no one could be allowed to do so. He directed all relevant departments to work together to restore the natural beauty and cleanliness of the Swat River. The commissioner said that the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had enacted effective legislation for the Mines and Minerals sector and if the institutions work diligently, the natural beauty of Swat could be preserved. The meeting decided to continuously monitor various plants and machinery around the Swat River.