US declares nationwide terror alert

WASHINGTON: The US Department of Homeland Security declared a nationwide terrorism alert Wednesday, citing the potential threat from domestic anti-government extremists opposed to Democrat Joe Biden as president. The alert said extremists could undertake attacks against elected officials and government facilities, "emboldened" by the deadly January 6 assault on Congress by angry supporters of former president Donald Trump. The National Terrorism Advisory System Bulletin said the threat of attacks could persist for weeks, in the wake of Biden´s January 20 inauguration and as Trump faces an impeachment trial in the Senate for "incitement of insurrection" for allegedly encouraging the assault on the US Capitol. The alert came two days after the Pentagon said thousands of National Guard troops who came to Washington for Biden´s inauguration would remain in the capital through March due to FBI intelligence on potential threats.