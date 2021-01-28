Workers of various parties join PTI

MINGORA: Several workers of opposition political parties from Chitral have joined the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

President, PTI Malakand Region, Fazal Hakeem Khan Yousafzai, Adviser to Chjef Minister on Minority Affairs, Wazir Zada, leader of PTI Chitral Abdul Latif, president, PTI, Lower Chitral, Sajjad Ahmed, Chairman, Zakat Committee, Chitral, Muhammad Qasim, and president, Insaf Youth Wing, Lower Chitral, Shafiq ur Rehman, welcomed newcomers to the party.

Fazal Hakeem Khan Yousafzai said the opposition parties had disappointed the people. He hoped the PTI would sweep the next general election.