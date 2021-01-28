Rising prices

This refers to the letter ‘Economic crunch’ (Jan 25) by Sameer Umrani. The writer has expressed that an increase in food prices has created problems for thousands of people. The poor are now unable to afford essential items. It is also true that in our country only the rich are living a comfortable life without any problem.

It is quite unfortunate that our leaders are not interested in listening to the public. They haven’t done anything to control the prices of food items. It is getting more and more difficult for a majority of people to meet their food-related expenses. When will the authorities pay attention to this issue?

Imtaiz Javid

Awaran