Malaysia releases PIA aircraft seized over payment dispute

KARACHI: Malaysian authorities have released a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) aircraft which was impounded on court orders after the national flag carrier failed to clear dues of a Dublin-based leasing firm.

A PIA spokesperson told Geo News on Wednesday that the airline had reached an agreement with the leasing firm for an out-of-court settlement after which the court ordered the plane’s release. “The airline will bring the plane back to the country as a commercial flight for which PIA staff is being sent to Malaysia,” he said.

Malaysian authorities seized the Boeing 777 aircraft on Jan 15 after a court allowed an application by the plane’s lessor, Peregrine Aviation Charlie Limited, to keep it grounded pending the outcome of a $14 million lease dispute with PIA in a British court.

The Kuala Lumpur High Court ordered the immediate release of the plane after both sides said they had reached an amicable settlement to the dispute, involving two planes leased to the PIA, according to a lawyer representing the airline. Last week, the PIA informed a judge at the London High Court that it has paid around $7 million to Peregrine Aviation Charlie Limited.