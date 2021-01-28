Pak missions stop manual visa processing

LONDON: The Pakistan government has decided to stop manual processing of visa cases, therefore, all visa applications will be processed through online visa portal only with effect from February 1, 2021.

According to a statement, the High Commission of Pakistan, London, and consulates general in Birmingham, Bradford, Glasgow and Manchester will not entertain any manual visa application from the said date, and visa applications can be submitted online at web address: www.visa.nadra.gov.pk.