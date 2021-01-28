close
Thu Jan 28, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
January 28, 2021

Pak missions stop manual visa processing

Top Story

 
January 28, 2021

LONDON: The Pakistan government has decided to stop manual processing of visa cases, therefore, all visa applications will be processed through online visa portal only with effect from February 1, 2021.

According to a statement, the High Commission of Pakistan, London, and consulates general in Birmingham, Bradford, Glasgow and Manchester will not entertain any manual visa application from the said date, and visa applications can be submitted online at web address: www.visa.nadra.gov.pk.

Latest News

More From Top Story