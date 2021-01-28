Single curriculum to be rolled out from August: ministry

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: The government is set to implement its Single National Curriculum (SNC) for students from classes pre-1 to 5 across the country from August — a proposal long championed by the Prime Minister as a method to reduce societal divisions and elitism in Pakistan.

In a series of tweets, the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training said in consultation with provincial/area governments and all other stakeholders, the ministry has developed a SNC for pre-1 to grade 5 “which shall be followed by all public and private schools across the country from the next academic year”.

The ministry said the new academic session would begin in August 2021 due to an extension in examination dates — to be held in May and June — as well as the prolonged school closures in the academic year of 2020-21 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The ministry also tweeted about its textbook policy, which allows private publishers to develop textbooks aligned with student learning objectives prescribed by the SNC.

On the directions of federal minister Shafqat Mahmood, the ministry has issued a letter to all provincial governments regarding SNC’s textbook policy. Private publishers in this regard require a no-objection certificate by provincial/area textbook boards to enable the boards to check any inclusion of “anti-Pakistan, anti-religion or any other hate material”.

The ministry advised all provincial/area textbook boards to exercise due diligence to ensure that private publishers “are producing textbooks, in line with the objectives and contents of SNC”. It also advised the boards to facilitate the procedure of NOC “without red-tapism and avoiding cumbersome administrative complications”.

Prime Minister Khan has on multiple occasions laid the blame of class divisions on the parallel education systems, which he said should be unified across the country to give children from public and private schools as well as seminaries an equal footing.