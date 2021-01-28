close
Thu Jan 28, 2021
Cops among citizens booked for riding unregistered motorbikes

National

 
January 28, 2021

PESHAWAR: At least 15 policemen were among dozens of motorcyclists booked by the police for riding unregistered motorbikes, an official said. He added that a crackdown on unregistered bikes had been launched, under which dozens were arrested by personnel of different police stations in the provincial capital. The official said five among those arrested on Wednesday by the East Cantt Police Station were policemen. The number of policemen booked by other police stations could not be ascertained.

