â€˜Govt to complete tenure despite oppositionâ€™s campaignâ€™

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MPA Muhammad Arshad called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office on Wednesday and reposed his trust in the chief minister.

The chief minister assured of solving the constituency related problems and issued immediate instructions in this regard. Muhammad Arshad appreciated that the chief minister had always solved the problems of the MPAs adding that the respect and honour, given by CM Usman Buzdar, was unthinkable in the past.

Talking on the occasion, the chief minister re-emphasised that MPAs were his lieutenants and they would be given due respect and honour by him. He said that he treated the problems of the public representatives as his own and his doors were open to all, he asserted. â€œI am always available for public service and parliamentarians' constituency-related problems will be solved on a priority basis, he further said. He avowed that PTI was the most popular political party in the country which had served the masses

with conviction and hard work. On the other side, PDM consists of the rejected elements having no solicitude towards the country, he continued. While regretting that spread of anarchy and chaos is the sole agenda of the political cabal, the chief minister made it clear that looters' propaganda cannot hoodwink the people. The nefarious narrative of the opposition has been badly exposed and the propaganda-based politics is the identity of the opposition parties, he added. The PTI government is most transparent while PM Imran Khan is the strong voice of 220 million people, he held. The government will complete its constitutional term despite opposition's pother and the journey of public service will be accelerated with a renewed vigour, concluded the CM.