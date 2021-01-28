Gas supply restored

LAHORE: The Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Ltd (SNGPL) has restored gas supply to non-zero-rated captive power and CNG stations in Punjab and Islamabad from 6:00am on January 27, 2021 for unspecified period.

According to a spokesperson of the gas utility, the decision to resume gas supply has been taken with improved weather, which led to a reduction in the gas demand by domestic consumers.

Meanwhile, Ghiyas Paracha, central leader of the All Pakistan CNG Association (APCNGA), welcomed the move and said it would help revive CNG sector in the country.

Last week, CNG stations in Punjab and Islamabad were opened after the closure of 37 days due to the gas shortage in the country.