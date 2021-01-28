US declares nationwide terror alert

WASHINGTON: The US Department of Homeland Security declared a nationwide terrorism alert Wednesday, citing the potential threat from domestic anti-government extremists opposed to Democrat Joe Biden as president.

The alert said extremists could undertake attacks against elected officials and government facilities, “emboldened” by the deadly January 6 assault on Congress by angry supporters of former president Donald Trump.

The National Terrorism Advisory System Bulletin said the threat of attacks could persist for weeks, in the wake of Biden´s January 20 inauguration and as Trump faces an impeachment trial in the Senate for “incitement of insurrection” for allegedly encouraging the assault on the US Capitol. “Information suggests that some ideologically-motivated violent extremists with objections to the exercise of governmental authority and the presidential transition, as well as other perceived grievances fueled by false narratives, could continue to mobilize to incite or commit violence,” the Department of Homeland Security said.

“DHS does not have any information to indicate a specific, credible plot,” it said.“However, violent riots have continued in recent days and we remain concerned that individuals frustrated with the exercise of governmental authority and the presidential transition... could continue to mobilize a broad range of ideologically-motivated actors to incite or commit violence.”

The alert came two days after the Pentagon said thousands of National Guard troops who came to Washington for Biden’s inauguration would remain in the capital through March due to FBI intelligence on potential threats

The DHS alert said threats had grown since last year from domestic violent extremists motivated by Covid-19 restrictions, Biden´s defeat of Trump in the November election, police brutality and illegal immigration.

On Tuesday, the Justice Department said it had arrested more than 150 people over the attack on the Capitol and was investigating hundreds more.Increasingly the investigations are focused on conspiracy and sedition charges, which can bring up to 20 years in prison. Three linked to the extremist Proud Boys and Oath Keepers groups have been charged on those grounds.