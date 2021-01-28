Napoleon’s account of legendary Battle of Austerlitz goes on sale

PARIS: Napoleon Bonaparte’s account of his victory at the Battle of Austerlitz, dictated during his exile on the island of Saint Helena, went on sale on Wednesday in Paris for one million euros ($1.2 million).

The account of the 1805 "three-emperors clash" with Russo-Austrian forces, which is considered Napoleon’s greatest military victory, takes readers through preparations for battle, the fighting itself and is completed by a battle plan drawn by his loyal aide-de-camp General Henri-Gatien Bertrand on tracing paper. The densely packed 74-page manuscript, dictated to Bertrand, contains several corrections by the exiled emperor, who crossed out words and added remarks in the margins in tiny writing.