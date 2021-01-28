Cannes Film Festival postponed to July

PARIS: The Cannes Film Festival has been rescheduled for July 6 to 17 -- postponed by around two months due to the ongoing virus crisis, organisers said on Wednesday. "As announced last autumn, the Festival de Cannes reserved the right to change its dates depending on how the global health situation developed," they said in a statement.

"Initially scheduled from 11 to 22 May 2021, the Festival will therefore now take place from Tuesday 6 to Saturday 17 July 2021." The festival was cancelled last year, while rival European events in Berlin and Venice went ahead under strict health restrictions.