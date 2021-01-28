Putin wants better ties with Europe

Moscow: Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday urged better ties between Moscow and the European Union, declaring the Kremlin "ready" for an improved relationship.

Addressing the annual World Economic Forum in Davos for the first time since 2009, Putin struck a conciliatory tone, saying Russia and Europe shared a common history and needed to return to a "positive agenda".

His appeal comes after tens of thousands of Russians on Saturday protested in support of opposition figure Alexei Navalny, whose jailing has triggered a wave of condemnations from Western countries. "Of course, Western Europe and Russia should be together. Today’s situation is not normal," Putin said by video link.

"If we can rise above the problems of the past then a positive phase of relationships would await us." "But love is impossible if it is only declared by one side. It should be mutual," Putin added.