Maharaj says visitors still in the game

KARACHI: South African left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj on Wednesday said that the visitors are not far behind and have the capability to turn the things around.

“I don’t think we are far behind. We will try to turn the things around and South Africa can win this game,” Maharaj told a virtual news conference after South Africa finished the second day of the first Test against Pakistan here at National Stadium with an 88-run deficit.

In response to South Africa’s first innings total of 220 all out, Pakistan were 308-8 at stumps on Wednesday thanks to a splendid ton from Fawad Alam (109) and fifties from Faheem Ashraf (64) and Azhar Ali (51).

“We will try to blow the last two wickets as quickly as possible. And if our batsmen apply themselves and put on a good total then the situation can be controlled,” said Maharaj (2-71), who took key wickets of Babar Azam (7) and Azhar Ali (51) at the economy rate of 2.45.

Maharaj believes that Proteas did a good job as a bowling unit. “It’s not a wicket that gives you too much and we did a good job as a bowling unit. We did not let the batsmen score runs quickly and kept a good economy rate,” the 30-year-old Durban-born bowler said.

He said that the wicket is still full of runs if batsmen apply themselves. “I am not quite sure that the wicket has deteriorated. It’s the application which helps you extract runs on this track,” Maharaj said.

“A few catches were put down. Fawad’s few strokes also fell in areas where there was no fielder. He composed his innings and played well,” he said.

When asked about the amount of turn, Maharaj said they did not expect the ball to turn much. “We did not expect the ball to turn much. There is not much turn. Yasir got more turn because he is a wrist-spinner. The pitch is not particularly supportive for finger-spinners,” he observed.

Maharaj, who made his Test debut against Australia at Perth in 2016, is now considered the best South African spinner. He has got 112 wickets and is playing his 33rd Test.