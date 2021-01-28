Pakistan women whitewashed

LAHORE: South Africa Women handed a 32-run defeat to Pakistan in the third and final ODI to complete a 3-0 clean sweep.

The hosts, asked to bat first, posted 201 all out with Laura Wolvaardt scoring a half-century. She top-scored with 58 from 72 balls.

Lizelle Lee and wicketkeeper-batswoman Trisha Chetty made 49 and 34, respectively.

Pacer Diana Baig bagged four wickets.

In reply, Javeria Khan’s side were dismissed for 169 in 48 overs. The captain made 33 from 61 balls, while Aliya Riaz and Sidra Nawaz scored 27 and 25, respectively.

Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka and Sune Luus took three wickets each.

The two sides will now head into a three-match T20I series which begins on Friday (tomorrow).