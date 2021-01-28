‘I don’t have hard feelings for anyone’

KARACHI: Fawad Alam came to bat when Pakistan were gasping at 27-4 on Tuesday. But he kept his cool, applied himself and hit a solid 109, the third century of his career. It was also a debut Test for Fawad in Pakistan.

He was really excited with his remarkable achievement in tough conditions and when his team needed him to stay out there. “The team needed such an innings,” Fawad told a virtual news conference at the end of the second day’s play which ended with Pakistan taking a lead of 88 runs with two wickets yet in hand. “I am happy that my innings has helped Pakistan take a commanding position in the match,” he added.

“On the first day we had lost a few early wickets and we needed a big partnership to catch the momentum. We were aiming to reach as close as possible to the total of South Africa (220) as we have to bat in the fourth innings which would be tough if we were given a big total to chase. But thanks God we got the lead,” he said.

“I feel really excited. Scoring a hundred for Pakistan is always a big thing and when you score it at a time when your team needs it it’s really great. I always try to apply myself. It was a Test debut for me on Pakistan soil. And God helped me,” said Fawad, who returned to Test cricket after a decade last year. On Tuesday, he hit his third century of his short Test career. He is playing only his eighth Test.

When asked how he felt now that he has proven the selectors of last 10 years wrong, he said he had no hard feelings for anyone. “It was just not my fortune to play Tests in those years. I have no grudges. I firmly held the rope of Allah and want now to avail myself of all the chances I get because cricket is my bread and butter.

“I don’t think about my last ten years. I set records in domestic cricket, scoring big runs, and I am thankful to God for that blessing,” said Fawad.

He said if lead was further stretched then Pakistan would stand a good chance of winning this Test match. “The pitch is slow, turning and has uneven bounce. If we are able to take our lead to around 150 then we will have a good chance of emerging victorious,” said the 35-year-old left-handed batsman.

He appreciated head coach Misbah-ul-Haq’s role in motivating him to bat patiently. “In England, too, my two innings were not good but I was given chances. And it also happened in New Zealand. Misbah told me that I can score runs and he believes in my ability and this thing has boosted my confidence. The credit goes to the management which helps me deliver for the team,” Fawad said.

“As a player you aspire to excel in every match as your current performance is judged, not your past. I try to click in every innings,” he said.

He also appreciated batting coach Younis Khan, saying he is teaching them excellently. “It’s a great honour to work with a player like Younis. He always gives us confidence. He listens to us and then tries to address our issues in our own way and this gives us confidence,” Fawad said.

He scored 168 in his debut Test against Sri Lanka in Colombo in July 2009. His second (102) century came against New Zealand at the latter’s backyard last December.