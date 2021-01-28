Fabulous Fawad hits ton to put Pakistan on top

KARACHI: When Pakistan ended the opening day of their first Test against South Africa at 33-4 after bowling the tourists out for 220, they desperately needed at least one of their middle-order batsmen to step forward and deliver a big knock.

It was Fawad Alam, the man whom Pakistan kept in international wilderness for more than ten years, who answered the call.

The 35-year-old left-hander, who is often criticised and even ridiculed for his highly unusual batting stance, scored a workmanlike 109 in almost six hours to make sure that the Pakistanis will end the second day as the side holding a clear edge in what is South Africa’s first Test on Pakistani soil in almost 14 years.

There weren’t any spectators at the National Stadium to applaud Fawad, who played the lead role in a series of crucial partnerships with Azhar Ali, Mohammad Rizwan and Faheem Ashraf that enabled Pakistan to finish the day at 308-8, enjoying a solid 88-run lead.

Pakistan’s cause was helped by some sloppy fielding from South Africa, who dropped four catches during the day. Only four wickets fell on the second day which was in complete contrast to a bowlers’ dominated opening day when 14 batsmen were sent back to the pavilion. With Fawad taking centre-stage and Azhar and Faheem also hitting fifties, Pakistan added 275 to their total during the day for the loss of just four wickets.

“On the first day we had lost a few early wickets and we needed a big partnership to catch the momentum,” Fawad told reporters after stumps.

“We were aiming to reach as much closer as possible to the total of South Africa as we have to bat in the fourth innings which would be tough if we are to chase a huge total. But thanks God we got the lead,” he added.

A first innings lead could well play a decisive role on a tricky wicket that has been offering an uneven bounce since day one.

But both Fawad and Azhar countered the South African attack with a solid batting display to steer Pakistan towards relative safety in the first session.

Together with Azhar, Fawad added 94 runs for the fifth wicket. Azhar looked set for a big innings having batted for three hours 40 minutes for his 51 but fell to Keshav Maharaj trying to cut a rising ball.

Fawad was joined by wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan, who hit a 59-ball 33 that included six fours. He fell after adding 55 runs for the sixth wicket edging a Lungo Ngidi delivery to Faf du Plessis at first slip. At 176-6, Pakistan were still not out of the woods.

It was then that the biggest partnership of the innings – 102 – between Fawad and Faheem ensured that Pakistan would take a sizeable lead. Both Fawad and Faheem batted with authority as they blunted the likes of Kasigo Rabada, Anrich Notje and Maharaj. While Fawad remained patient Faheem was more adventurous as he smashed 64 from 84 balls and in the process lifted Pakistan’s run-rate as well.

Fawad, who was handed a life on 35 when Dean Elgar failed to cling on to a sharp chance off Maharaj in the slips, was in his element on his home ground where he enjoys an admirable record.

The left-hander batted with great patience and it was finally after the tea break that he opened his shoulders and hoisted a flighted one from Maharaj over long-on for a six to complete his third ton in only eight Tests. The century comes just weeks after his second Test ton against New Zealand in Mount Maunganui in December.

Fawad’s memorable innings ended when he was caught at mid-wicket off Ngidi for 109 that included nine fours and two sixes.

Almost three overs later when Faheem was finally sent back by Notje, Pakistan were already 75 runs ahead of the South Africans. Comeback pacer Hasan Ali (11) and Nauman (6) were at the crease at stumps. Both Hasan and Nauman are decent batsmen and will be followed by No.11 Yasir Shah, who has a Test ton under his belt. Pakistan can hope to build a bigger lead on Thursday.

Score Board

South Africa won toss

South Africa 1st Innings 220 all out (D. Elgar 58, Nauman Ali 2-38)

Pakistan 1st Innings

Imran Butt c Bavuma b Rabada 9

Abid Ali b Rabada 4

Azhar Ali c de Kock b Maharaj 51

*Babar Azam lbw b Maharaj 7

Shaheen Shah Afridi b Nortje 0

Fawad Alam c Bavuma b Ngidi 109

Mohammad Rizwan c du Plessis b Ngidi 33

Faheem Ashraf b Nortje 64

Hasan Ali not out 11

Nauman Ali not out 6

Extras (b1, lb4, nb9) 14

Total (8 wickets, 107 overs) 308

Fall: 1-5 (Abid), 2-15 (Butt), 3-26 (Azam), 4-27 (Shaheen), 5-121 (Azhar), 6-176 (Rizwan), 7-278 (Alam), 8-295 (Ashraf)

To bat: Yasir Shah

Bowling: Rabada 23-7-45-2 (nb2), Nortje 24-4-84-2 (1nb), Ngidi 15-0-55-2 (2nb), Maharaj 29-4-71-2 (3nb), Linde 13-3-38-0, Markram 3-0-10-0

Umpires: Aleem Dar (PAK) and Ahsan Raza (PAK). TV umpire: Asif Yaqoob (PAK)