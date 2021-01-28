Putin warns tech giants

close
Thu Jan 28, 2021
Moscow: Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday warned against the increasing influence of large technology companies, which he said are "competing" with states. His comments came as Russia ramps up pressure on the activities of foreign internet companies, which are not subject to state censorship unlike the majority of the country’s media outlets.

