French NGOs threaten class-action suit

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Paris: A group of NGOs on Wednesday threatened the French state with a class-action lawsuit over racial profiling by the police during ID checks, a longstanding complaint among French people of colour. Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch and four other groups gave the government four months to act to end the "discriminatory identity checks" or face legal action.