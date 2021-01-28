close
Thu Jan 28, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AFP
January 28, 2021

French NGOs threaten class-action suit

World

AFP
January 28, 2021

Paris: A group of NGOs on Wednesday threatened the French state with a class-action lawsuit over racial profiling by the police during ID checks, a longstanding complaint among French people of colour. Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch and four other groups gave the government four months to act to end the "discriminatory identity checks" or face legal action.

Latest News

More From World