Nation to show solidarity with Kashmiris on Feb 5

LAHORE:Minister for Law and Chairman Kashmir Committee Punjab Raja Basharat has said on February 5, the whole nation would show full solidarity with Kashmiri people against Indian oppression and the international community would be made aware of Indian atrocities.

He was addressing a review meeting of arrangements for Kashmir Solidarity Day under his chairmanship here on Wednesday. Parliamentary Secretary Information Nadeem Qureshi, additional chief secretary, secretary information and officers concerned were present. The meeting decided to celebrate Kashmir Solidarity Day at the provincial level with full vigour. Briefing on the arrangements made, Information Secretary Raja Jahangir Anwar said, “In line with the federal government various events related to Kashmir issue would be held on February 5 in the provincial capital and all the districts. The Lahore gathering will be addressed by Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and relevant deputy commissioner in each district. Human hand chains will be made in every district to show solidarity with Kashmiris. Speech and essay writing competitions will be held in educational institutions to highlight the Kashmir issue. Stickers will be affixed on metro buses to highlight Indian atrocities on Kashmiris and Indian aggression will be exposed to the world through the media.” Raja Basharat directed all departments to finalise the arrangements for Kashmir Solidarity Day in a timely manner and also to include people, ministers, assembly members, media representatives and civil society members of their respective areas in the proposed events.

people’s lot: Provincial Minister for Revenue Malik Muhammad Anwar has said that the government is taking practical measures for uplifting the living standard of deprived segment of the society. This was stated by him while talking to a delegation of party workers in his office on Wednesday. Malik Anwar said that process of providing services in the public offices had been improved by introducing reforms. The capacity of public offices is being enhanced by promoting modern technology. He said the PTI government believed in practical measures rather than hollow slogans. All-out resources will be provided to facilitate the poor. He said that facilities regarding property-related issues had been provided to the people on their doorsteps by holding ‘revenue katcheries’ throughout the province. He said that conspiracies of anti-development elements would not be succeeded and the journey of progress and prosperity would be carried out under the leadership of PM Imran Khan.