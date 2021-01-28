close
Thu Jan 28, 2021
AFP
January 28, 2021

EU, UK on collision course

World

AFP
January 28, 2021

Brussels: EU demands that AstraZeneca make up delays of its Covid-19 vaccine by supplying doses from its UK factories on Wednesday risked setting the bloc and Britain on a post-Brexit collision course. Both the European Union and former member Britain insisted the Anglo-Swedish pharmaceutical company uphold contractual delivery promises to each of them -- even as the company said there was not enough to go around.

