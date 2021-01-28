53 killed in Cameroon bus blaze

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
YAOUNDE: Fifty-three people died on Wednesday when a bus collided with a fuel-laden van in Cameroon, causing a blaze that engulfed both vehicles, the local governor said. "The dead have all been burned beyond identification," Awa Fonka Augustine, the governor of West Region, said. Twenty-nine people suffered severe burns.