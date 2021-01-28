close
Thu Jan 28, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AFP
January 28, 2021

53 killed in Cameroon bus blaze

World

AFP
January 28, 2021

YAOUNDE: Fifty-three people died on Wednesday when a bus collided with a fuel-laden van in Cameroon, causing a blaze that engulfed both vehicles, the local governor said. "The dead have all been burned beyond identification," Awa Fonka Augustine, the governor of West Region, said. Twenty-nine people suffered severe burns.

Latest News

More From World