Man killed, two injured for resisting mugging bids

A man was killed and two others were wounded for resisting mugging bids in the city on Wednesday.

The Surjani Town police said a man was shot and killed in Taiser Town. The body was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital (ASH) for an autopsy where he was identified as 55-year-old Amin, son of Haji Ahmed.

According to SHO Saleem Khan, two men riding a motorcycle opened fire on the victim for putting up resistance during a mugging attempt. Police said the deceased was a property dealer.

Separately, 45-year-old Noman, son of Aslam, was shot and injured for offering resistance during a mugging bid near Rab Medical Centre within the Gulshan-e-Iqbal police remits. He was taken to the ASH for medical treatment.

In another similar incident, Abdullah, 28, son of Javed, was injured in a firing incident near the Urdu Bazaar, the Aram Bagh police said. He was taken to the Civil Hospital for medical treatment. A case has been registered and an investigation launched.

As law enforcers have failed to stop street crime, mugging incidents are on the rise, during which people are often killed over putting up resistance. In the late hours of Tuesday, a man was shot and injured in front of his minor daughter for offering resistance during a mugging bid in Korangi.

The injured was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medical treatment where doctors termed his condition out of danger. The CCTV footage of the incident, which went viral on social media , showed that two robbers riding a motorcycle stopped a motorcyclist and tried to rob him.

One of the two robbers shot the victim in his leg for offering resistance during a mugging bid. The minor girl can be seen crying in the video. The injured was identified as 50-year-old Tahir, son of Ameer Mumtaz.

According to SHO Khushnood Javed, the man along with his daughter was returning home after withdrawing Rs100,000 from a bank. The officer said the police had recorded the statement of the victim. Further investigation is underway.

The incidents of street crimes are rising in the city as 25 citizens have been injured in separate mugging bids during the current month. Three people were also wounded while resisting mugging bids on Tuesday.

According to the Federal B Industrial Area police, a couple was shot and injured in Sohrab Goth. The injured were transported to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital (ASH) for medical treatment where they were identified as 32-year-old Taimur Hayat and his wife as Fatima, 28. The police said the incident took place when the couple offered resistance during a mugging bid.

Separately, 30-year-old Masroor Hussain was wounded in New Karachi. He was taken to the ASH for medical treatment. Police said the man was injured for putting up resistance during a mugging bid. A case has been registered while an investigation is under way.

At least four people were also killed and five others were wounded in separate road accidents on Tuesday. A woman and a teenage boy were crushed to death in a road accident on Super Highway. They were transported to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities where the woman was identified as Namreen and the boy as Alam Sher.

Separately, eight-year-old Benazir, daughter of Shah Khalid, died while her mother, Shabana, 40, sister, Maryam, 8, 14-year-old Aftab and 65-year-old Shamim were injured in a road

accident. Two-year-old Azadar, son of Ghulam Abbas, died when he was crossing the road near Jogi Morr in Landhi.