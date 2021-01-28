Asad Durrani was affiliated with RAW since 2008: MOD

ISLAMABAD: The Defence Ministry has described the country's former spy chief, Lt. General (R) Asad Durrani, affiliated or interacting with “hostile intelligence elements, including the Indian intelligence agency RAW”, in a damning reply submitted before the Islamabad High Court (IHC).



“The petitioner [General Durrani] is affiliated/interacting with hostile elements, specially Indian RAW, since 2008. During an interview before respondents [the ministries of defence, interior and the State of Pakistan] the petitioner rendered an affidavit committing to refrain from such activities which is still not seen in tangible terms," were the exact words of the reply of the ministries of defence and interior submitted before the IHC last week.

The Federation of Pakistan and ministries of defence and interior submitted this written reply before the IHC in response to a petition filed by the former chief of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) seeking the removal of his name from the Exit Control List (ECL).

"It is further highlighted that there are a number of such publications on the way, supported by hostile elements, which contain content to create misperception, conclusions, question marks against the top leadership circles at country level and to target the common people. Therefore, the situation necessitates that the petitioner's name should be continued on ECL," the reply, quoted verbatim, further read. General Durrani and his lawyer Omer Farouk Adam Khan did not react to such damning allegations immediately. General Durrani, however, in response to a query by Geo News said: "The matter [is] subjudice. [It] should only be dealt with through the judicial process."

The IHC on November 20, 2020 had directed the respondents to file their comments in response to General Durrani's prayer requesting the court to direct the federal government to let him proceed abroad. General Durrani was planning a foreign trip to participate in a panel discussion linked to his controversial book ‘The Spy Chronicles: RAW, ISI and the Illusion of Peace’ which he had co-authored with his former Indian counterpart, AS Dulat. The book is a dialogue between Dulat and Durrani, former chiefs of two historically hostile intelligence agencies, RAW and the ISI. The session was to be moderated by Indian journalist Aditya Sinha.

General Durrani's name was put on the no-fly list in May 2018 soon after he was summoned by the top military leadership to the General Headquarters (GHQ) to explain his position on his book. "The competent authority [has been] approached to place his [Durrani] name on the Exit Control List," the then army spokesperson Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor had announced on May 28, 2018.

General Durrani told the IHC that since the inquiry has been concluded against him and he had also been punished, his name should be removed from the ECL.

"Inquiries against the petitioner are being finalised. The petitioner's name cannot be removed from the ECL list at this stage. It is further highlighted that petitioner's intention to travel abroad is to participate in international conferences, forums and talks shows which will have serious national security implications as evident from the recently published book," stated the ministries of interior and defence in their reply.

"Perusal of the book revealed that it contained contents concerning national security of Pakistan, being in contravention of the provision of The Official Secrets Act, 1923. It is also worth mentioning that the petitioner remained part of the army for 32 years and also served on important sensitive appointments. It was inappropriate of his stature to co-author a book, that too with the ex Indian RAW chief and Indian journalist on issues of matters concerning the national security of the country," read the reply submitted through the Additional Attorney General for Pakistan. The ministries of interior and defence further stated that as per rule 2(c) of the Exit from Pakistan (Control) Rules, 2010, the federal government is authorised to prohibit a person from proceeding from Pakistan to a destination outside Pakistan, if the said person is involved in "acts of terrorism or its conspiracy, heinous crimes and threatening national security.

“The competent military authority has taken cognizance of the contents of the book after thorough deliberation and on the recommendation of the inquiry… no constitutional, legal or fundamental right of the petitioner has been violated. His name was placed on the ECL list after thorough deliberation and on the recommendation of the inquiry… Moreover, with regards to the fundamental rights of the petitioner, reliance is placed on Article 5 of the Constitution of Pakistan... there the court may be pleased to dismiss the instant petition, being devoid of merits and petitioner's name may kindly be continued on ECL," read the reply. Sources said that the case will probably be heard in the second week of February. General Durrani is likely to appear before the court in person and would explain his position in response to the reply submitted by the ministries of defence and interior, added the sources.