PML-N chief submits diplomat's letter to AC: Chinese envoy impressed by Shahbaz’s devotion to CPEC

LAHORE: The outgoing Consul General of the People’s Republic of China Long Dingbin in a letter to PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif said that the PML-N is always a great friend of Chinese Communist Party whether it is in power or in opposition. The Chinese diplomat said he is impressed by Shahbaz’s devotion to the construction of the CPEC while being on the position of chief minister Punjab. The contents of the letter were shared by PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif during the hearing of a money laundering and assets beyond means reference against the Shahbaz family. Jail authorities produced Shahbaz and his son Hamza Shahbaz before the court amid tight security as heavy contingents of law-enforcement agencies had cordoned off the court premises.

During the hearing, Shahbaz sought permission from the court to present the letter. He stated that he is in custody and diplomats are writing letters to him regarding the CPEC. Shahbaz said he had received the letter from the Chinese diplomat. “It is not my respect but the respect of the country,” he said.

The judge said the letter is irrelevant to the case. However, the judge allowed Shahbaz to read the letter. The letter, a copy of which is available with The News, was a farewell letter from Long Dingbin. The consul general stated in the letter that “your Excellency (Shahbaz Sharif) is an old friend of China and Chinese people”. “You (Shahbaz) made the CPEC projects in Punjab realized, which not only created impressive ‘Punjab Speed’ but embodied the profound bilateral friendship.” “I am sure that as leader of the opposition in the National Assembly, you will continue to work as always to promote the friendship between our two parties, our two nations and our two peoples. I may wish you good health, happiness and success, long live China Pakistan Friendship,” Long concluded.

Shahbaz also informed the court that he has not received his medical reports yet. To which, the judge replied that the court has issued orders in this regard and he will receive the reports today (Tuesday). The court adjourned the hearing by February 2. The counsel of Shahbaz will cross-examine prosecution witness Muhammad Sharif on the next hearing.

PML-N Punjab Information Secretary Azma Bukhari and PML-N Deputy Secretary General Ataullah Tarar in a joint media talk outside the accountability court, said Shahbaz Sharif under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif made great efforts for the development of the country.

Azma said there was no justification for the rulers to remain in power. She said another person's wealth statement was presented in the court as Shahbaz's wealth statement. She alleged the so-called prime minister said that the PML-N is supporting the Qabza mafia whereas his own relative is illegally occupying a plot and a CCPO was appointed to defend that illegal occupation. She claimed that the PTI welcomed Mansha Bomb, the biggest Qabza mafia in Lahore, into the party.

She said Shahbaz worked hard to complete several electricity projects in the province while Chief Minister Usman Buzdar worked hard to make Lahore a garbage can.

Atta Tarar said Imran has become a problem for this country and came with a team which knew nothing about running the country. He said they are running away from local body elections.

In a statement, PML-N Information Secretary Marriyum Aurangzeb termed the letter of the Chinese consul general to Shahbaz Sharif a moment of pride for Pakistan. She said a great friend like China is testifying to Shahbaz Sharif's transparency, honesty, integrity and the hard work done under Nawaz Sharif's leadership. “At a time when every sector of the country is nose-diving, this letter is a much needed matter of pride for every Pakistani,” Marriyum said.

This letter is a slap in the face of all those behind baseless and politically-motivated cases against Shahbaz, she said.