IMF projects Pak growth rate at 1.5pc for current fiscal

ISLAMABAD: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has projected Pakistan’s GDP growth rate at 1.5 percent for the current fiscal year 2020-21 compared to negative 0.4 percent for the previous fiscal year 2019-20.

The PTI led government has envisaged GDP growth rate target of 2.1 percent for the current fiscal 2020-21 with the expectation that the recovery of economic activities will help achieve the growth trajectory in the aftermath of overcoming COVID-19 pandemic.

The IMF had projected the GDP growth rate of positive 1.9 percent for Pakistan in the last fiscal year but after the outbreak of Coronavirus, the GDP growth had tumbled and stood at negative 0.4 percent for the fiscal year that ended on June 30, 2020.

According to Economic Outlook for 2021 update released by the IMF on Tuesday, Pakistan’s GDP growth forecast is projected at 1.5 percent for the current fiscal year as difference from October last projection was 0.5 percent. The IMF had projected GDP growth rate at 1 percent but now it revised upward to 1.5 percent for the current fiscal year. The IMF has projected that Pakistan’s growth rate would be 4 percent of GDP in next fiscal year 2021-22.

The IMF’s World Economic Outlook for 2021 shows that global economy is projected to grow at 5.5 percent, emerging economies 8.3 percent and Africa at 3.2 percent. India is projected to grow at 11.5 percent, China 8.1 percent, Malaysia 7 percent, Turkey 6 percent, France 5.5 percent, USA 5.1 percent, Mexico 4.3 percent and Nigeria 1.5 percent.

The IMF’s World Economic Outlook (WEO) states that although recent vaccine approvals have raised hopes of a turnaround in the pandemic later this year, renewed waves and new variants of the virus pose concerns for the outlook. Amid exceptional uncertainty, the global economy is projected to grow 5.5 percent in 2021 and 4.2 percent in 2022. The 2021 forecast is revised up 0.3 percentage point relative to the previous forecast, reflecting expectations of a vaccine-powered strengthening of activity later in the year and additional policy support in a few large economies.

The projected growth recovery this year follows a severe collapse in 2020 that has had acute adverse impacts on women, youth, the poor, the informally employed, and those who work in contact-intensive sectors. The global growth contraction for 2020 is estimated at -3.5 percent, 0.9 percentage point higher than projected in the previous forecast (reflecting stronger-than-expected momentum in the second half of 2020).

The strength of the recovery is projected to vary significantly across countries, depending on access to medical interventions, effectiveness of policy support, exposure to cross-country spillovers, and structural characteristics entering the crisis.

Policy actions should ensure effective support until the recovery is firmly underway, with an emphasis on advancing key imperatives of raising potential output, ensuring participatory growth that benefits all, and accelerating the transition to lower carbon dependence. As noted in the October 2020 World Economic Outlook (WEO), a green investment push coupled with initially moderate but steadily rising carbon prices, would yield needed emissions reductions while supporting the recovery from the pandemic recession.

Strong multilateral cooperation is required to bring the pandemic under control everywhere. Such efforts include bolstering funding for the COVAX facility to accelerate access to vaccines for all countries, ensuring universal distribution of vaccines, and facilitating access to therapeutics at affordable prices for all. Many countries, particularly low-income developing economies, entered the crisis with high debt that is set to rise further during the pandemic. The global community will need to continue working closely to ensure adequate access to international liquidity for these countries. Where sovereign debt is unsustainable, eligible countries should work with creditors to restructure their debt under the Common Framework agreed by the G20, the IMF’s WEO concluded.