Wed Jan 27, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
January 27, 2021

PM to visit Kotli on Feb 5 to mark Kashmir Solidarity Day

National

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Kotli Line of Control on February 5 and will also address a public meeting there to mark the Kashmir Solidarity Day.

This was announced by the Prime Minister Imran Khan at the Prime Minister's House Tuesday. PTI Chief Organizer Saifullah Nyazee and former prime minister of Azad Kashmir and President of PTI Azad Jammu and Kashmir Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry met the prime minister here, says a statement issued by PTI AJK president office.

