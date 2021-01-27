Major water supply project for Karachi delayed

KARACHI: A major water supply project for the metropolitan city K-IV has been delayed and there is no chance for Karachiites to have sufficient quantity of water in the coming two-three years.

According to the official documents, the completion of the first phase of the ‘Fourth Additional Water Supply Project’ has been delayed till 2023.

The Ministry of Water and Power has sent the timeline of the project to the Ministry of Planning and Special Initiatives and after three months of approval of Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC), a consultant would be appointed by April this year (2021). The consultant will submit the project design, PC-I, and bidding documents by July 2021 and work on the K-IV project is likely to start by November 2021. The official documents further suggested that Wapda has to complete the civil work of the project in 20 months, by July 2023.