‘PM to okay wheat procurement proposal for next season in Punjab’

LAHORE: Senior and Punjab Food Minister Abdul Aleem Khan has said various proposals are being considered for the procurement of wheat at the government level for the next season in Punjab and efforts will be made to procure wheat and flour in more comprehensive manner to disburse to the flour mills.

Addressing a meeting here Tuesday, the senior minister added that such a system will be evolved which ensures maximum direct benefit of procurement of wheat at the government level to the common man. He said Punjab provides wheat and flour to all the provinces as country’s “food basket” and from here the wheat goes to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Afghanistan every season.