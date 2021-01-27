Gas circular debt to hit Rs140b after winter

ISLAMABAD: The state-owned Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNPGL) is currently unable to recover the cost of RLNG of 576 million cubic feet per day (mmcfd) being diverted to domestic sector as system gas (local gas) is contributing to circular debt in the gas sector.

The latest data about the RLNG imports and its diversion to various sectors shows that the domestic sector is the biggest client of RLNG, but it is not paying the full cost as imported gas, rather domestic consumers pay back in accordance with the natural gas tariff determined by Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra).

It also shows that Sui Northern is currently importing 1,085mmcfd RLNG of which it is selling 509mmcfd to power sector besides other sectors. However, the rest of Rs567mmcfd is being diverted to the domestic sector as system (local gas) due to which the circular debt in the RLNG sector for the current winter season is likely to increase by Rs42-45 billion, jacking up the total volume of circular debt to Rs119 billion.

Ogra determines the tariff of natural gas on a biannual basis for all categories, including domestic consumers. The tariff of RLNG cannot be charged from domestic consumers as RLNG is being treated as a petroleum product, not as gas. The political government also injects the costly RLNG to the domestic sector to avoid the political backlash from the masses. However, it’s none other than Sui Northern that is heavily mired in circular debt because of non-recovery of the real RLNG cost from the domestic sector.